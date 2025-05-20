Angels beat Athletics 7-5 for fifth straight win

WEST SACRAMENTO — Logan O'Hoppe homered and had a tiebreaking RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 7-5 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Kenley Jansen gave up pinch-hitter Seth Brown's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth but struck out Tyler Soderstrom to get his 10th save and hand the Athletics their seventh straight loss.

Yoán Moncada had a tying three-run homer in the fifth to tie it 4-4 before O'Hoppe's RBI single put the Angels ahead for good.

Zach Neto had an RBI double in the ninth and Taylor Ward added a run-scoring fielder's choice to put Los Angeles up 7-4.

Angels (2-5) starter Kyle Hendricks gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Shea Langeliers hit a solo homer and Nick Kurtz had a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

Jacob Wilson, third in the majors with a .341 batting average, left the game in the third inning after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch from Hendricks.

Hendricks gave up a two-out RBI single to Luis Urías in the second inning as the Athletics grabbed a 1-0 lead. O'Hoppe hit his 11th home run with two outs in the fourth to tie it against rookie right-hander Gunnar Hoglund.

Hoglund (1-2) gave up five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Jansen has a save in three straight games. He is fourth on the all-time list with 457 — 21 behind Lee Smith for third place. Mariano Rivera tops the list with 652, and Trevor Hoffman is second at 601.

Key stat

Hendricks had an 8.44 ERA in the first two innings of his first eight starts and a 3.16 ERA from the third inning on.

Up next

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 4.71) starts Wednesday against Athletics LHP JP Sears (4-3, 3.31).