Angelenos brace for more potentially damaging wet weather amid incoming storm

Angelenos are bracing for more potentially damaging wet weather as another storm is expected to move into the region beginning Sunday evening.

Southern California under a "flood watch"

The rain is anticipated to move in by 7:15 p.m. Sunday, first in Ventura County, then across the region Monday and Tuesday. A flood watch has been issued for the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and the Inland Empire, taking effect Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, "excessive runoff" is still possible that could overwhelm rivers, streams and other flood-prone locations.

"Our region has seen significant rainfall in recent weeks which puts us at an increased risk of additional mudslides and power outages, so Angelenos, please stay prepared and stay off of the roads during the rain. We know the severe impact that weather can have on our roads and communities, and we are making sure Los Angeles is prepared and informed on behalf of our residents, including the unhoused Angelenos living on our streets, to get through this storm," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Saturday.

For those living in the mudslide-prone areas, the concern is high, though "the threshold for new flooding is much lower because of the last storm, even though this storm isn't going to be nearly as wet, it's going to be wet enough to cause those flooding concerns," said KCAL9's Paul Deanno.

Deanno said rain is expected to be heavy Monday through Tuesday, with Ventura County receiving the brunt and rainfall totals there anticipated to be between 3"-4" inches. Those in Orange County will receive far less rain of up to one-inch. Los Angeles is expected to receive 2"-5" inches of rain, with 4"-6" inches possible in the foothills, according to the city of LA.

"But the ground is still saturated so even that one-inch mark will cause new problems like landslides, mudslides, and of course urban flooding," said Deanno.

Winter weather advisory in effect for San Bernardino, San Jacinto Mountains

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the mountains of San Bernardino and San Jacinto with snow levels possibly ranging between 7,000-8,000 feet.

Deanno said San Bernardino and Irvine could see an 1.0-1.5 inches of rain, while Los Angeles will receive 2.5 inches of rain, and nearly 4 inches of rain in Ventura County.

Large sinkhole along 405 Freeway to further disrupt commute amid incoming storm

Along the Sepulveda Pass, an off-ramp to the Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive on the northbound side of 405 Freeway remains closed due to a large sinkhole, and was expected to further compound traffic concerns amid the next storm. The offramp is expected to be closed for the next month.

Evacuation warnings in effect for Santa Barbara County

Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County due to the incoming storm, including for properties in the vicinity of Sycamore Creek from Stanwood Drive down to parts of Ninos Drive; properties in the vicinity of Mission Creek from Cota Street down to Highway 101 and between Chapala Street and Castillo Street; and properties along waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave, and Alisa burn areas.

The evacuation warnings will stay in effect until further notice due to concerns the storm will produce the potential to produce localized flooding, flash flooding and landslides. Residents there are urged to prepare to leave and/or leave if they feel unsafe.

Officials issue "Phase 2 Debris Flow Forecast" for burn area east of Sun Valley

Elsewhere, officials issued a "phase 2 debris flow forecast'" for the Land Fire burn area east of Sun Valley. The alert will take effect at 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday due to anticipated moderate flooding and mudflow/sediment deposition in the area of McDonald Creek, Del Arroyo Drive, and La Tuna Canyon Road.

"If conditions worsen, evacuation orders may be issued and evacuation sites will be identified,'' the LAFD said on X (formerly Twitter). "Take action now to be ready to quickly evacuate if you live on the streets along La Tuna Canyon Road with the borders of Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, and Ledge Avenue to the west ... If an evacuation order is needed, you will receive an alert from NotifyLA-emergency.lacity.gov/notifyla."

The rain is expected to last through Wednesday, according to the NWS.