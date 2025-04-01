Andrei Kuzmenko keys LA Kings' 4-1 victory over NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets

Andrei Kuzmenko, Adrian Kempe and captain Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who moved two points ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves as Los Angeles earned its 11th victory in 14 games while dominating this meeting of the NHL's top two defensive teams.

Cole Perfetti scored his 17th goal and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 shots for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Kuzmenko's superb two-way performance highlighted his recent surge for the Kings, who acquired him last month. He has nine points in his last seven games after getting a goal and two assists in LA's 8-1 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Moore opened the scoring when his mid-air deflection of Joel Edmundson's puck to the net ricocheted in off his own skate for his 17th goal.

Just 82 seconds later, Los Angeles executed expertly in transition. Kuzmenko forced a mid-ice turnover by David Gustafsson and eventually fed Kopitar for his 19th goal.

Kempe put his 32nd goal into an empty net.

Takeaways

Jets: Luke Schenn sat out of the loss, which gives hope to the second-place Dallas Stars, who trail Winnipeg by four points with a game in hand.

Kings: With another superb defensive performance, Los Angeles extended its franchise record with the 28th home victory of the season. The Kings still have five home games left.

Key moment

Kuzmenko finished the second period by robbing Logan Stanley in the neutral zone and skating down for an electrifying unassisted goal.

Key stat

The Kings swept the clubs' season series (3-0-0) for the first time since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

Up next

The Jets visit Vegas on Thursday, and the Kings visit Utah.