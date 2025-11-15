CBS LA Anchor Pat Harvey honored with NABJLA legacy award and scholarship

The Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJLA) honored CBS LA Anchor Pat Harvey with a legacy award and scholarship in her name.

Harvey has been a longtime anchor at CBS LA and has become a news icon with a reach far beyond the Southern California region. Her work has earned national recognition, multiple Emmy Awards and other lifetime achievement honors.

In 2015, Harvey was inducted into the National Black Journalists Hall of Fame and a "Pat Harvey Day" was proclaimed by the City of Los Angeles.

The NABJ Chapter in Los Angeles honored CBS LA's Pat Harvey with a legacy award and a scholarship in her name. CBS LA

At NABJLA's 45th Scholarship & Awards Soiree, Harvey received the Local Legacy Award, and two college students were awarded the inaugural NABJLA Pat Harvey Scholarship, supported by a $5,000 donation from CBS.

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by a deep love for storytelling and a commitment to giving voice to the voiceless," Harvey said. "To be recognized by NABJLA and to have a scholarship in my name that will help young journalists rise – especially those who reflect the communities we serve – is profoundly humbling. This honor isn't just about my journey; it's about opening doors for the next generation to walk through and thrive."

Harvey has dedicated her career to telling meaningful stories that reach deep into communities and do more than just scratch the surface. Outside of the newsroom, she is also recognized for her mentorship and advocacy for diversity within the industry. She is the true embodiment of a leader who is inspiring generations.

"This recognition reflects Pat's extraordinary legacy as a journalist and community leader whose work has uplifted, inspired and paved the way for generations," said Shar Jossell, president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. "By establishing the NABJLA Pat Harvey Scholarship, we hope to ensure her impact continues to open doors for aspiring Black journalists for years to come."

After receiving the award, Harvey gave some advice to younger journalists.

"Just be persistent, be insistent," she said. "We have to be excellent, and there's nothing wrong with that because you should want to be nothing else but that."