Investigation underway after woman found dead in Anaheim field

Anaheim police are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect in the death of a homeless woman who was found in a field on Tuesday.

Officers were sent to a field in the 2100 block of W. Crescent Avenue at around 3 a.m. after learning of a woman who was unconscious and bleeding in the area.

"Upon arrival, they located a deceased woman, 43-year-old Jessica Elaine Crummel of Anaheim, inside a tent in a large unoccupied field on the north side of the street," said a news release from APD.

Investigators believe that the death is a homicide.

They say that Crummel was possibly living out of a tent in the field where she was found.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 321-3669.