Investigation underway after woman found dead in Anaheim field

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Anaheim police are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect in the death of a homeless woman who was found in a field on Tuesday. 

Officers were sent to a field in the 2100 block of W. Crescent Avenue at around 3 a.m. after learning of a woman who was unconscious and bleeding in the area. 

"Upon arrival, they located a deceased woman, 43-year-old Jessica Elaine Crummel of Anaheim, inside a tent in a large unoccupied field on the north side of the street," said a news release from APD. 

Investigators believe that the death is a homicide. 

They say that Crummel was possibly living out of a tent in the field where she was found. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 321-3669. 

