Anaheim woman arrested in Mexico, charged with murder for allegedly decapitating boyfriend

A 23-year-old Anaheim woman faces murder charges after she was arrested in Mexico last week in connection with the death of her 55-year-old boyfriend, who was found by police decapitated in her home last year.

A five-month search for Alyssa Marie Lira ended on Jan. 22 when she was taken into custody in Mexico.

Alyssa Lira Orange County District Attorney's Office

Lira is accused of killing and decapitating Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal, her boyfriend of two months, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

On August 25, 2025, Gonzalez-Carbajal's headless body was discovered in Lira's Anaheim home. Investigators linked Lira to the death and learned that she had immediately fled to Mexico after Gonzalez-Carbajal was murdered.

Anaheim police homicide detectives, along with investigators with several other agencies, including the FBI and Mexican Authorities worked together to find Lira. On Jan. 23, she was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Point of Entry and booked into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

Lira is scheduled to be arraigned on February 13. She is currently being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.