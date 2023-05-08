Anaheim opens districtwide food pantry for students experiencing food insecurity

Anaheim Union High School District has taken steps toward addressing food insecurity in Orange County by opening its first permanent food pantry.

Dubbed the "Gilbert Mercadito" or little market, the facility was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on April 20 on the Gilbert High School campus.

The district partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to replace monthly food distribution services provided to all students, families, and community members in need. The "Mercadito" enables those who previously relied on a monthly box of mystery food to access a range of healthy options like fresh fruit and vegetables.

Nearly 300,000 OC residents don't know where their next meal is coming from, and over 20 percent of children under 18 years old live in households that experience food insecurity, according to Orange County United Way.