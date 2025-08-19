Anaheim police release photos of car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Anaheim police have released images of a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in early August as they continue searching for the suspect.

It happened a little before midnight on Aug. 9 near Knott Avenue and Orange Avenue, according to a news release from the Anaheim Police Department.

"When emergency personnel arrived, they located a pedestrian in the roadway with severe traumatic injury," the release said. "The pedestrian was immediately transported to a hospital in critical condition."

A photo of the car Anaheim police believe is involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Aug. 9. Anaheim Police Department

They died three days later, after succumbing to the injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The victim has not yet been identified, but police say that they were a 58-year-old male resident of Stanton.

Investigators believe the man was walking across Knott Avenue, just north of Orange Avenue, when he was struck. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the area.

They've released photos of the car, a red or maroon sedan, that were captured from surveillance camera footage in the area.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact investigators at (714) 765-1474.