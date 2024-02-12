Anaheim contemplates food vendor crackdown

Anaheim to consider law cracking down on food vendors

Anaheim to consider law cracking down on food vendors

Anaheim to consider law cracking down on food vendors

Anaheim's City Council will review a proposed law to crack down on sidewalk food stands on Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance would also remove some requirements for sidewalk vendors to get permits with the city which are required but can be costly for some.

"If there is refusal to pack up items and leave, then we would have to go the route of impound those items but we hope it never comes to that," spokesperson Erin Ryan said.

Many vendors said they'd get permits if the city made it easy and affordable. Currently, officials claim there are zero food vendors with a permit from the city.

"We have seen raw meat sitting in the sun waiting to be cooked," Ryan said. "We've seen other raw food sitting in a cardboard box to be cooked."

Last year, Anaheim officials they gave out 423 citations to sidewalk vendors.

Alfredo Bautista said he left his restaurant job to start the Guac N' Roll food truck 12 years ago.

"It takes a lot to run this little truck," he said. I have to pay the health department, I have to pay maintenance, and I have to make sure everything works in compliance with every city that we go to."

Bautista complies with the health department code and all permits.

"They don't make it easy, but if you want to sell in their city, you have to comply," Bautista said.