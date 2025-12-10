Watch CBS News
Car crashes onto Anaheim sidewalk, injuring 8 teens with high school running team

Eight teenagers were injured on Wednesday when a car drove onto a sidewalk in Anaheim. 

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and North Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department. 

It's unclear what caused the red sedan to drive onto the curb, but police said that a group of teenagers who are members of a nearby high school's running team were struck by the car. 

Of the eight people who were injured in the incident, three were hospitalized in unknown condition, police said. All of the victims were teenagers. 

Officers arrested a 27-year-old driver for possible DUI, according to Anaheim PD. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where multiple people who appeared to be teenagers were receiving medical attention from Anaheim firefighters. At least three of the victims were taken away on stretchers. 

