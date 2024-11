An overturned big rig impacts traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

An overturned big rig impacts traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

An overturned big rig impacts traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

A big rig overturned across freeway lanes on the eastbound San Bernardino 10 Freeway, just west of Baldwin Park Boulevard in Baldwin Park has resulted in a SigAlert by the California Highway Patrol.

For Monday morning commuters, only the two left lanes are open as work is underway to upright the overturned rig, and move it out.

Alternate routes are encouraged, both the 60 and 210 East are options.

Crews work to upright an overturned big rig on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park. KCAL News