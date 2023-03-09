LA community places giant Band-Aids on dangerous sidewalks, hoping for repairs

An LA community places giant Band-Aids on dangerous sidewalks in hopes of getting them repaired

A Los Angeles community is taking matters into its own hands placing giant, colorful bandages on cracked and uneven sidewalks that look more like damaged ramps in some places.

Many of these bandages are placed outside of Norwood Street Elementary school, where students and their families have tripped and fallen.

Manuel Valdez, USC Kid Watch program manager said the sidewalk dangers are something the school has been dealing with for decades.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt Kyle Lee supported the sidewalk bandages. "This is such a great way of making it easier for the community. Just taking a picture of the QR code and sending it straight to the city, and it already has the location on it." said Lee.

The app to report problems is MyLA311. People can also report potholes and other issues.