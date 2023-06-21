Watch CBS News
America's most expensive home is on the market: It's a $250 million Bel-Air estate

The 8.5-acre, Bel Air Country Club golf course adjacent estate is listed for a potentially record-setting $250 million. 

Casa Encantada in Bel-Air has already set the record as the most expensive private home ever sold in the nation, first in 1980 and again in 2000. Here it goes again, looking for a hat trick sale at $250 million.

A New York penthouse stands in the lead, selling for $240 million in 2019.

Billionaire financier Gary Winnick and his artist, author wife, Karen Winnick are the current owners of the 40,000 square foot, 1930s-built Casa Encantada.

The estate has 60 rooms with a dining room, card room, bars and its own professional screening room. Outside there's a lighted tennis court, basketball court, rose garden, greenhouse, and koi ponds.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 3:35 PM

