3 people injured, ambulance truck severely damaged after crash in Riverside County

Three people were injured and an AMR ambulance truck was severely damaged after a crash in Riverside County on Saturday morning.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the crash took place around 6:48 a.m. on the 12000 block of El Sobrante and Willow roads.

When crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found one individual suffering from major injuries and two suffering from minor injuries, the RCFD said. All the patients were taken to local hospitals.

AMR said that crew members involved in the accident were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. "Due to patient privacy we can't release any details on the patient's condition," AMR said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol in Riverside will be handling the investigation into this incident.