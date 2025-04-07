Watch CBS News
3 people injured, ambulance truck severely damaged after crash in Riverside County

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Three people were injured and an AMR ambulance truck was severely damaged after a crash in Riverside County on Saturday morning.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the crash took place around 6:48 a.m. on the 12000 block of El Sobrante and Willow roads.

Closeup of police car lights during National Night Out
Three people were injured and an ambulance truck was severely damaged after a crash in Riverside County.  Getty Images

When crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found one individual suffering from major injuries and two suffering from minor injuries, the RCFD said. All the patients were taken to local hospitals.

AMR said that crew members involved in the accident were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. "Due to patient privacy we can't release any details on the patient's condition," AMR said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol in Riverside will be handling the investigation into this incident. 

