Ambulance responding to emergency broadsided by pickup truck in Van Nuys

An ambulance was broadsided by a pickup Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to the LAFD paramedics and occupants of the truck.

The LAFD Paramedic Rescue Ambulance was responding to a medical emergency when it was struck by the pickup around 12:35 a.m. in the 13200 block of W. Van Nuys Boulevard. The pickup then collided with a nearby utility pole.

The two men inside the pickup were trapped in the wreckage and freed by first responders. Both were transported to a regional trauma center in critical condition.

The two LAFD paramedics were able to exit the wreckage of their ambulance, sustaining injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Both were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters reported that the initial medical emergency the team was responding to was quickly handled successfully by another LAFD team.