9-month-old baby allegedly abducted from Anaheim found safe, police say

The nine-month old baby who was allegedly abducted from Anaheim and prompted an Amber Alert has been located safe, police say.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department by the California Highway Patrol just after 9 p.m. on Sunday for Leonardo Meza, a 9-month-old baby.

They did not disclose how or where the baby was located, but the alert was deactivated by 10:15 p.m.

The Amber Alert bulletin issued for missing infant Leonardo Meza. California Highway Patrol

They were searching for 30-year-old Roberto Castillo Meza. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes with several tattoos on his right arm.

Police say that he was driving a tan 2003 Mercedez-Benz AMG with the California license plate 8HJV603.

They did not disclose the relationship between the baby and the suspect. He was last seen on W. Crescent Avrenue and N. Loara Street on around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday before the infant was found.

Anyone who saw the suspect or the infant was asked to call 911 immediately.