Los Angeles man may have killed wife, abducted 5-year-old, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department says it's searching for a man accused of killing his wife and abducting their 5-year-old daughter.

According to the department, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood of LA at 12:39 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had died "as a result of violence."

The woman remains unidentified publicly.

Investigators identified her husband, 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso, as a person of interest in her death. The LAPD said he and the couple's daughter, Daleyza Fregoso, are missing.

Ruben Fregoso has recently made statements that lead investigators to think he may have been intending to flee the country.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties for the girl on Monday night.

She was described by police as being around 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Daleyza Fregoso was abducted by Ruben Fregoso and they are believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery," the alert said.

An Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was allegedly abducted by a 40-year-old man from Los Angeles on Sunday. California Highway Patrol

Police said that the Land Rover has the California license plate 9DAW716. Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking structure in San Ysidro, a city located just above the U.S.-Mexico border. Neither Daleyza Fregoso or Ruben Fregoso were found.

Ruben Fregoso was described as standing approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The LAPD believes Fregoso allegedly killed the child's mother inside her home on Alsace Avenue. Investigators said that Ruben Fregoso is the girl's father.

Anyone who believes they see the pair was urged to call 911.