Amazon launches e-cargo delivery bikes in Culver City, a West Coast debut

Amazon delivery e-cargo bikes have arrived on the West Coast, as a fleet makes its way to the streets in Culver City.

On Tuesday, the company held a news conference to unveil the delivery bikes, which somewhat resemble golf carts with a storage case attached and pedals for the operator.

Amazon representatives say the e-bikes solve real city problems like congestion, traffic, and noise by taking vehicles off the roads, and they have already been operating in more than 50 cities in Europe.

Amazon delivery e-cargo bikes launch in Culver City. CBS LA

"So they take a smaller footprint. They're able to operate in the bike lane, and they allow our delivery service partners to hire delivery associates to their companies without driver's licenses," Samantha Ciccone-Strumph, Amazon senior manager, strategic programs, said.

She said delivery members complete extensive training, including an in-person road course and follow condensed routes for two weeks while they learn the job.

Each e-bike can carry around 240 packages per shift, using one refill stop. They reach a top speed of 12 mph and include rear cameras, regenerative braking, and automatic parking brakes.

"As we get ready to launch on the West Coast, we wanted to make sure the community of Culver City got used to seeing these on the road," Ciccone-Strumph said.

E-cargo bike deliveries are set to begin tomorrow, with more than 25 bikes in service. Burbank is soon to follow, supporting Amazon's Climate Pledge, a goal to be net-zero carbon by 2040.