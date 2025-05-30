Altadena residents demand LA County waive rebuilding permit fees

Altadena residents are demanding that Los Angeles County officials waive the rebuilding permit fees that could cost Eaton Fire survivors upwards of $50,000.

Freddy Sayegh, who started the neighborhood coalition, said many people who lost their homes can't afford to rebuild unless the county intervenes. Sayegh's family home on North Lake Avenue is one of the 9,418 buildings destroyed by the Eaton Fire, which is the second most destructive wildfire in California.

"It's been horrendous," he said. "Every dollar is going to matter, especially in permits, fees and licensing, everything across the board. None of us have enough money to rebuild, nobody."

Shawna Dawson Beer lost her entire neighborhood in west Altadena. She called on the county to waive permitting fees after LA Mayor Karen Bass took a similar step for the Palisades Fire zone. The executive order still requires approval from the city council.

"We are a community of working-class people and historically underrepresented people," Beer said. "People are getting $40,000 and $50,000 base permit estimates and fees that they are supposed to cough up."

Altadena and Pasadena residents will march outside Fair Oaks Burgers on Sunday to call on lawmakers to provide more financial support for rebuilding.

"Those who stand in the way of rebuilding efforts should go and start finding a new profession," Sayegh said. "We will vote. We will not forget."

The county said it is facing unprecedented financial challenges. Supervisor Kathryn Barger's office said they are working on plan that will be presented by the end of next week. She also plans to introduce a motion to defer permitting and inspection fees for like-for-like rebuilds as well as a funding strategy to waive fees.

"I do appreciate the incredible work by Supervisor Barger," Sayegh said. "We want them waived, not deferred."

The county said it received more than 600 applications to rebuild in the Eaton Fire area. It's only issued 15 permits as of Friday.