Altadena locksmith helps Eaton Fire victims get back into their abandoned cars

By Alys Martinez

/ KCAL News

Dozens of abandoned vehicles still litter the roads of Altadena a week after the Eaton Fire ripped through neighborhoods, burning hundreds of homes. One local locksmith is doing what he knows best to help people start their recovery.

"I feel bad, I feel so bad," said Manuel Almanza, the owner of Altadena Lock & Key who is performing his service free of charge in the wake of the devastating fire. Instead of harboring those feelings, he's turning his anguish into action. 

When thousands of people fled, leaving both their cars and keys behind, it left them without a way of getting back into their vehicles. Thus, he's started fitting as many new keys as he possibly can as the community hopes to start rebuilding. 

"I'm sad. And nobody knows, nobody around here feels it unless you're here," he said. 

Almanza knows that many people can't afford his services right now, so he's happy to do it without asking for a single penny. 

He's not just fitting keys for cars either. Anyone who is able to prove that they're unable to get into a house that's legally theirs will get their locks replaced and new keys fitted by Almanza. 

