Altadena family given heartwarming surprise after losing everything in Eaton Fire

CBS LA has been keeping up with 11-year-old Ariel Hernandez and her family since they lost their home during the Eaton Fire.

Thomas Sawyer, his wife Lydia and their grandchildren Ariel, 6-year-old Avery and 2-year-old Aaron lost everything they owned in the fire. Their home has sheltered four generations of their family.

"The main thing we lost is the memories," Sawyer said.

Their story garnered correspondence from an army of viewers.

Earlier this month, CBS LA anchor Pat Harvey caught up with the family at their rental, a townhouse in Arcadia. Since losing their home 13 months ago, they've been forced to move 10 times because they haven't been able to secure a lease.

In January, Ariel explained that when her grandpa picked her up from school, she never knew if they'd be staying at the same place or if they'd have to pack up and move somewhere else.

During this last visit, Harvey had a surprise for the whole family. Members of the Helpful Honda Campaign saw the family on CBS LA and wanted to do something.

"We were very moved," said Deanna Whitfield, a Helpful Honda Person.

Whitfield revealed that the Southern California Honda Dealers had chosen their family for a "Random Act of Helpfulness."

"We have an assortment of things to help you, some new shoes, clothes, toys," Whitfield said to Ariel and her family.

These were all items that the family lost and haven't been able to replace. They also received staples like cleaning supplies, diapers and razors, along with personalized gifts for every member of the family.

Before the surprise was revealed, Sawyer spoke about what he missed most.

"Certain shoes I wear and my music," he said. "I love music, so I always had a speaker, you know, my speaker burned up."

Sawyer had accepted that it might be years before he could replace them. Southern California Honda Dealers had another idea. Tucked inside a van filled with gifts were replacement shoes for Sawyer and a new Bluetooth speaker.

"I don't know what to say," Sawyer said. "I usually have a lot to say."

But there was more.

Ariel read a letter out loud to her grandparents that said, "Your devotion to family, resilience and hard work to rebuild your lives has not gone unnoticed."

On top of everything on display, there were gift cards to help the family pay for bills, gas, insurance and the children's educational expenses.

"With your house being gone in the fire, we just wanted to recognize your resilience and your strength and be able to help out," Whitefield said.

"You're just some of the most beautiful people I've ever met," Sawyer said.

Whitfield assured the family that they are not alone.

One of Ariel's favorite gifts was an anime figurine and Sour Patch Kids candy. But even more exciting, the gifts for her younger siblings.

"I'm really grateful," Sawyer said. "It's a lot of stuff and I'm just really grateful my grandkids are happy; it touches my heart."