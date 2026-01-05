A family continues to struggle with permanent housing year after Eaton Fire

An estimated 100,000 Altadena residents were displaced by the Eaton Fire in January 2025. Among those who were renters, almost 75% still don't have permanent housing.

CBS LA Anchor Pat Harvey met an 11-year-old and her family last May after they had lost their home in the fire.

In November, Ariel Hernandez visited CBS LA with her 6-year-old sister, Avery and her grandfather, Tom. The trip was a getaway from the ongoing trauma they've endured as survivors.

Ariel, her sister and younger brother are all being raised by their grandparents, Lydia and Tom Sawyer.

The family's greatest challenge since the fire has been housing. Prior to the fire, the family rented from Tom's uncle in Altadena.

As it turned out, CBS LA reporter Joy Benedict was on the scene as their home was engulfed in flames. Their home and everything they owned were destroyed.

Getting a new home has been harder than the family ever imagined.

"I've been in Azusa, I've been in Arcadia, I've been in Monrovia, Alhambra, downtown Glendale," Tom said.

The family has stayed in a cottage, several hotels and now this townhome, which is their sixth Air BnB.

"When I get in a place like here, I'm ok. The girls are happy as long as they're happy, I'm good," Tom said.

But at the end of every month, all too often, a new tenant replaces them.

"When my grandpa picks me up from school, it's like, 'Where are we going to go, how far is it from school,' and just a bunch of questions," Ariel said.

While prayer gets them through the tough times, it hasn't delivered a stable place to live. They have not been able to secure a lease.

"They want you to be making a $100,000-$120,000 a year for a three-bedroom," Tom said. "What happened to low-income housing. I mean, if I have to make $100,000-$120,000 a year, that's not low income."