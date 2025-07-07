Altadena businesses continue working to rebuild, recover 6 months after the Eaton Fire

Altadena Strong is a message neighbors use to remind each other that they can get through the rebuild and the trauma of the Eaton Fire.

For some small business owners, the message is proving powerful. But others are facing daily struggles six months later.

Kevin Mejia is using coffee to help his community with its morning routine.

"It's allowed us to be able to give people some sense of normal," Mejia said. "They can come get a cup of coffee and hang out on the patio and commune."

He operates Bevel Coffee as a semi-permanent pop-up on the patio at Prime Pizza in Altadena. Mejia says they were forced to shut down for two months after the Eaton Fire, which nearly forced him out of business.

He is one of more than 250 restaurant owners to receive a $10,000 LA Fire Recovery Grant from the California Restaurant Association. The help has been a big help for him and other owners to keep serving their loyal customers.

"So many of our friends and so many of our regulars have lost so much," Mejia said. "It's still hard to hear those stories every day, but it's also brought a lot of people to us."

Not only sharing coffee but sharing in recovery from one of the worst disasters most around here have experienced.

While some business owners see positive change on the horizon, others are still struggling.

A sign in the window at Lucy's Place reminds people they're open. Inside is Juan Orozco, who opened Lucy's Place in Altadena nearly 30 years ago.

Orozco says he's down 80% of his usual business from before the fire.

"I don't know how to describe from there to now," Orozco said.

He still shows up every day, working to keep his business alive, hoping Altadena rebuilds and thrives.

"I want to cry, it's bad and I don't know how we're just keeping the business because if people start building their house, maybe we'll have business again," Orozco said.

He wears an Altadena Strong hat but admits even after six months, it's difficult to feel that strength.

"It's emotional and it's heartbreaking," Orozco said.

She's a man who believes in his community but worries about its future. Business owners in the area are sitting at various points of recovery, vowing to keep pushing their community toward growth.

"We can't really imagine leaving the community," Mejia said.