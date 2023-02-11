Allegedly armed domestic violence suspect fatally shot by deputies

An allegedly armed domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Friday in Palmdale.

According to a statement from LASD, deputies were dispatched to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive just after 10:20 p.m. regarding a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, they found the suspect who allegedly moved toward them with an "edged weapon," prompting deputies to open fire.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies did not provide any further information.