Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegedly armed domestic violence suspect fatally shot by deputies

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An allegedly armed domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Friday in Palmdale. 

According to a statement from LASD, deputies were dispatched to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive just after 10:20 p.m. regarding a domestic violence call. 

When they arrived, they found the suspect who allegedly moved toward them with an "edged weapon," prompting deputies to open fire. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Deputies did not provide any further information.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 3:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.