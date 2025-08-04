Alleged stolen Cessna plane found at San Gabriel Valley Airport

El Monte Police Department officers recovered an alleged stolen Cessna 172 plane from the San Gabriel Valley Airport, the department posted to social media Monday morning.

The small plane, which had red, orange, and yellow striping, was reportedly stolen from a Southern California Airport, according to the department.

Patrol officers on a graveyard shift responded to the San Gabriel Valley Airport to do a location check and found the stolen plane

"Great job Team 1!" the department wrote.

The San Gabriel Valley Airport is a public airport and was formerly known as the El Monte Airport.

The circumstances surrounding the theft of the plane have not been revealed yet.