Alleged stabbing suspect fatally shot by police in Huntington Park

Police on Thursday fatally shot a man who allegedly stabbed another person in Huntington Park.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a stabbing in th earea.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim of the stabbing, who told them that the suspect was in a wheelchair.

The suspect was located in the 1900 block of Slauson Ave., where officers attempted to detain him. Allegedly, he produced a 12-inch butcher knife and threatened the officers by throwing the knife in their direction.

He was tased twice, but continued to threaten the officers, allegedly throwing the knife a second time, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau, who was assisting with the investigation.

At this point, officers opened fire and struck the man in the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.