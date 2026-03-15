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Alleged DUI driver arrested after deadly San Fernando Valley crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An alleged DUI driver is in custody after a crash in the San Fernando Valley overnight led to the death of one person, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division, a two-car collision was reported at about 2:20 a.m. on Reseda Boulevard in Porter Ranch.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately made available, but police said one of the drivers involved, who was the lone occupant of their vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not publicly available as of Sunday morning.

The other driver involved, who police said caused the crash, was transported to a local hospital and will be booked for driving under the influence of drugs and causing a collision with fatal injuries. A passenger was inside that vehicle at the time of the crash and they were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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