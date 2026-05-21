Alleged Colombian burglary ring arrested in Southern California

San Bernardino County deputies arrested four men accused of running a Colombian burglary ring in Southern California.

Jesus Velez-Hernandez, 35, Sergio Paez-Cuervo, 38, Javier Pulido-Ramirez, 41, and Akksel Cadena-Diaz, 29, all citizens of Colombia, have been tied to burglaries throughout Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives said the suspects allegedly targeted homes using camouflaged surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi jammers and other sophisticated burglary tools to disable security systems. Investigators also believe the suspects put fraudulent license plates on their getaway cars.

Working with law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California, deputies started tracking the alleged burglary ring following a residential burglary on April 22, 2026, in the San Antonio Heights neighborhood in unincorporated Upland.

After pinpointing their location, detectives served search warrants in Los Angeles County and found evidence allegedly tying them to multiple burglary cases. Deputies said they found stolen property, burglary tools, electronic jamming devices and surveillance equipment.

Detectives said they recovered stolen property while serving search warrants in LA County. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Three of the men are being held in Ventura County, while one was booked into San Bernardino County's West Valley Detention Center.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to contact detectives at (909) 356-6767. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. They can also visit mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.