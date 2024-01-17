Alleged burglar chases woman out of her own West Hollywood apartment

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a woman's West Hollywood apartment before chasing her out of it.

It happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 12 in the 9000 block of Rangely Avenue near Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Suspect Hardy Arriaza broke into the woman's apartment by removing a kitchen window, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim heard Arriaza rummaging about and screamed at him as he hopped into her home.

Deputies said he threatened the woman but she was able to run out of her apartment in time. When deputies arrived, they found Arriaza in the victim's home and promptly arrested him.

A photo of Hardy Arriaza. LASD

Investigators said Arriaza had attacked another woman just a couple of hours before the break-in. It also happened in the 9000 block of Rangely Avenue. Deputies claimed he followed a woman and attacked her as she tried to get into her apartment. After a struggle, the victim broke free and got into a neighbor's apartment.

Authorities believe that Arriaza may have committed similar crimes and are asking for help tracking down potential victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Zeff at (310) 358-4033 or via email at bgzeff@lasd.org. Those wishing to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.