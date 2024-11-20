Watch CBS News
Alleged trespasser arrested as firefighters extinguish blaze at Panorama City apartment

By Dean Fioresi

An alleged trespasser was arrested after a brief standoff with police inside of a burning apartment building in Panorama City on Wednesday. 

The fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. in the 9000 block of N. Tobias Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews arrived to find flames inside one unit on the second floor of a three-story building. 

Shortly before firefighters arrived, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the same location after learning of a possible trespassing suspect for a situation that quickly turned into a barricade. 

Though officers haven't confirmed that the suspect started the fire, they presume that there is a connection, they told KCAL News. 

At around 3:30 p.m., firefighters reported that they had extinguished all the flames. They were able to contain the damage to one unit, but there was such heavy smoke on the second floor that the adjacent unit will "likely" be "uninhabitable," firefighters noted. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police are still working to determine what, if any connection, the suspect has to the fire. 

"There are no patients with any medical complaints," firefighters said. 

