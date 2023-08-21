Three northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway closed due to flooding

Three lanes are closed on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley due to flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were closed around around 5 a.m. and traffic was backed up to Sunland Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted onto Lankershim Boulevard, according to the CHP and as of 7:30 a.m. one lane reopened.

The other lanes are expected to reopen later on Monday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

