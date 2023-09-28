Watch CBS News
Traffic delays on northbound 405 Freeway after deadly multi-vehicle crash

Four northbound lanes are blocked on the 405 Freeway at Sherman Way after a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said one person died at the scene and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash. Two were transported to a local hospital.

No other details have been released on the incident. 

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route. For the latest traffic, click here.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 7:06 AM

