All LA County trails closed Friday, Saturday because of bad weather

All trails and dozens of parks are closed Friday and Saturday as Los Angeles County expects to receive heavy rain and wind.

*UPDATED* Due to inclement weather conditions throughout LA County, the following listed parks will be closed on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. Stay safe out there, LA! pic.twitter.com/eBOvUff5Lr — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) February 24, 2023

Here is a list of the regional facilities and lakes closed during the weekend:

Castaic Lake and State Recreation Area

Frank G. Bonelli and Regional Park

Blackwill Equestrian Park

William S. Hart Regional Park

Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery

Kenneth Hahn Regional Park

Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area

Peter F. Schabarum Regional Park

Whittier Narrows Recreational Area

A landscape of Eaton Canyon hiking mountains trails with wild grass under gray sky Getty Images/iStockphoto

Additionally, many natural areas, nature centers and sanctuaries are also closed.

Acton Wash Wildlife Sanctuary

Alpine Butte Wildlife Sanctuary

Big Rock Wash Wildlife Sanctuary

Blalock Wildlife Sanctuary

George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary

Bosque Del Rio Hondo

Butte Valley Wildflower

Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center

Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

Deane Dana Friendship Natural Area and Nature Center

Carl O. Gerhardy Wildlife Sanctuary

Jackrabbit Flats Wildlife Sanctuary

Longview Wildlife Sanctuary

Mescal Wildlife Sanctuary

Neenach Habitat Preserve

Theodore Payne Wildlife Sanctuary

Phacelia Wildflower Sanctuary

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

Stoneview Nature Center

Tameobit Wildlife Sanctuary

Tujunga Ponds Wildlife Sanctuary

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

Whittier Narrows Natural Area and Nature Center

Finally, here are the North County parks closed:

Acton Park

Altadena Triangle Park

Apollo Community Regional Park

Castaic Regional Sports Complex

Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park

Del Valle Park

Dexter Park

El Cariso Community Regional Park

Charles S. Farnsworth Park

Hasley Canyon Park

Jake Kuredjian Park

Geroge Lane Park

Loma Alta Park

Everett Martin Park

Pearblossom County Park

Pickens Canyon Park

Pico Canyon Park

Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park

Jackie Robinson Park

Stephen Sorensen Park

Two Strike Park

Val Verde Community Regional Park

Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park

Charles White Park

Much of Los Angeles County is under a Flood Watch for the coming days and officials have issued a Phase 2 mudflow alert for Fish Fire burn scar area.