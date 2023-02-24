All LA County trails closed Friday, Saturday because of bad weather
All trails and dozens of parks are closed Friday and Saturday as Los Angeles County expects to receive heavy rain and wind.
Here is a list of the regional facilities and lakes closed during the weekend:
- Castaic Lake and State Recreation Area
- Frank G. Bonelli and Regional Park
- Blackwill Equestrian Park
- William S. Hart Regional Park
- Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery
- Kenneth Hahn Regional Park
- Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area
- Peter F. Schabarum Regional Park
- Whittier Narrows Recreational Area
Additionally, many natural areas, nature centers and sanctuaries are also closed.
- Acton Wash Wildlife Sanctuary
- Alpine Butte Wildlife Sanctuary
- Big Rock Wash Wildlife Sanctuary
- Blalock Wildlife Sanctuary
- George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary
- Bosque Del Rio Hondo
- Butte Valley Wildflower
- Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center
- Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- Deane Dana Friendship Natural Area and Nature Center
- Carl O. Gerhardy Wildlife Sanctuary
- Jackrabbit Flats Wildlife Sanctuary
- Longview Wildlife Sanctuary
- Mescal Wildlife Sanctuary
- Neenach Habitat Preserve
- Theodore Payne Wildlife Sanctuary
- Phacelia Wildflower Sanctuary
- Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- San Dimas Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center
- Stoneview Nature Center
- Tameobit Wildlife Sanctuary
- Tujunga Ponds Wildlife Sanctuary
- Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
- Whittier Narrows Natural Area and Nature Center
Finally, here are the North County parks closed:
- Acton Park
- Altadena Triangle Park
- Apollo Community Regional Park
- Castaic Regional Sports Complex
- Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park
- Del Valle Park
- Dexter Park
- El Cariso Community Regional Park
- Charles S. Farnsworth Park
- Hasley Canyon Park
- Jake Kuredjian Park
- Geroge Lane Park
- Loma Alta Park
- Everett Martin Park
- Pearblossom County Park
- Pickens Canyon Park
- Pico Canyon Park
- Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park
- Jackie Robinson Park
- Stephen Sorensen Park
- Two Strike Park
- Val Verde Community Regional Park
- Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park
- Charles White Park
Much of Los Angeles County is under a Flood Watch for the coming days and officials have issued a Phase 2 mudflow alert for Fish Fire burn scar area.
