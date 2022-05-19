All evacuation zones in Coastal Fire now lifted

Officials with the City of Laguna Niguel announced Wednesday that all evacuation orders pertaining to the Coastal Fire.

Laguna Niguel, CA - May 13: A destroyed Porsche sits in front of a house on Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel, CA on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Coastal fire destroyed 20 homes after starting on Wednesday, May 11, in Aliso Woods Canyon. Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The last remaining evacuation zone, on Coronado Pointe, was lifted at 3 p.m. The Laguna Niguel Regional park and portions of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park have also been reopened.

The Coastal Fire, which broke out Wednesday, May 11, burned an estimated 200 acres, destroyed 20 homes and damaged 12 others. There were, however, no reported injuries or loss of life to any residents or their pets.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, though both are recovering and doing well.

Residents who were directly impacted by the Coastal Fire were encouraged to contact a city staff member for assistance and resources by emailing Infire@cityoflagunaniguel.org or by calling 949-262-4300.