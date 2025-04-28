Alijah Arenas recovering well after Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles

During their Monday show, host Josiah Johnson announced that Alijah Arenas, son of co-host Gilbert Arenas and a highly touted USC basketball recruit, is recovering well after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck in a Los Angeles neighborhood last week.

"Alijah's doing better — walking, talking and progressing very well," Johnson said during the podcast Gil's Arena. "He should be released from the hospital very soon."

It is unclear how the crash occurred. A nearby security camera shows the Cybertruck striking a hydrant and a tree before the vehicle caught on fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said an 18-year-old man was found outside the truck when paramedics arrived. Firefighters said the Cybertruck caught on fire about an hour after it was taken to a tow yard.

Alijah Arenas is walking and talking, according to the co-host of his father's podcast. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Initial information from the LAPD said the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. However, firefighters stated he was in a serious condition when they arrived at the hospital. Out of caution, doctors placed Alijah in a medically induced coma because of smoke inhalation, according to Johnson. Other than that, Johnson said Alijah did not suffer any major injuries.

The five-star recruit from Chatsworth High School committed to attend USC in January. The shooting guard is considered one of the top prospects in the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC Coach Eric Musselman tweeted.

Following the collision, Gilbert Arenas tweeted that his podcast "Gil's Arena" canceled its show for Thursday. The former NBA star owns and runs the podcast in partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," Underdog Fantasy Sports tweeted. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."

At roughly noon, Laura Govan, Alijah's mother, posted on Instagram asking for prayers.

"The family of Alijah Arenas is currently facing a deeply challenging time following the reported accident involving their son," a family spokesperson stated on Thursday. "They are grateful for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support being extended from across the world. Right now, their focus is entirely on Alijah and his well-being."