Alex Padilla, Council President Nury Martinez endorse Bass in LA mayoral race

More support poured in Wednesday for Rep. Karen Bass in her run for Los Angeles mayor against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

Sen. Alex Padilla, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, Rep. Tony Cárdenas, and Assemblywoman Luz Rivas all announced their endorsement for Bass.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released statements officially endorsing Bass last week.

Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and other local representatives have previously said they are backing Bass, who finished first in the June primary race.

Meanwhile, Caruso has been backed by former Mayor Richard Riordan, business groups including the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos have also shared their support.

Bass and Caruso will square off in November.