LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho breaks silence on FBI probe following raid at his home, office

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is currently on administrative leave after the FBI raided his home and district offices last month, has broken his silence.

Attorneys representing Carvalho issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and saying the superintendent "has always acted in the best interests of students and within the bounds of the law."

"Mr. Carvalho remains confident that the evidence will ultimately demonstrate that he acted appropriately and in the best interests of students," the statement said. "We hope the School Board reinstates him promptly to his position as Superintendent."

Last month, FBI agents served several search warrants at his home in San Pedro, district headquarters in downtown LA and a home in the Miami-area town of Southwest Ranches, directly related to Carvalho.

Details of the investigation, including the reason for the search warrants, remain unknown. It's not clear what, if any, wrongdoing Carvalho is accused of. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office would not comment on the investigation, which is standard until potential charges are filed.

Holland & Knight LLP, the law firm representing Carvalho, said no evidence has been presented by prosecutors supporting any allegation that he violated federal law.

"Alberto Carvalho is a dedicated public servant committed to the students and families of the Los Angeles Unified School District," the statement said.

A few days after the raids, the LAUSD board voted to place Carvalho on paid administrative leave. The board appointed its chief of operations, Andres Chait, as interim superintendent.

Prior to joining the LAUSD in 2022, Carvalho previously served as the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.