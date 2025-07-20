Alaska Airlines requests system-wide ground stop due to "IT outage"

Alaska Airlines is asking the Federal Aviation Administration for a system-wide ground stop due to an "IT outage."

In a statement to CBS News, the carrier sad that, "At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved.

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

There was no immediate word on the ground stop's impact on various airports or the cause of the IT issues.