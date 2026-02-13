AG Pam Bondi's comments about Culver City during House testimony were "bananas," mayor says: "I was shocked"

A heated congressional hearing this week with U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi led to an unexpected mention of Culver City, drawing a response from the city's mayor, who called it "a good opportunity" to share the "true story" of Culver City.

On Wednesday, as Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) pressed the attorney general about the Department of Justice removing a study on right-wing domestic terrorism from its website, Bondi responded with comments about crime in Culver City, located in the heart of Westside Los Angeles County.

"Stop scrubbing important data from your website. Stop taking down reports that you know American people need to know about. There are violent, dangerous people out here with real threats," Kamlager-Dove said, as Bondi interjects, "There are from your district."

"Her district includes Culver City, and she's not talking about any crime in her district – nothing about helping crime in her district. She's not even worth getting into the details," Bondi said at the hearing.

Parts of the exchange have gone viral among Angelenos, with many expressing confusion and surprise about the suggestion that Culver City is plagued by crime. Culver City Mayor Freddy Puza said after hearing Bondi's comments, "I was shocked, this is bananas."

Kamlager-Dove posted on X, "Culver City is known for parks, studio lots, and breakfast burritos – not crime."

The median household income in Culver City is about $122,312, based on 2019-2023 US Census Bureau data, with the median home value over $1.1 million.

"It's news to me that there is crime and criminals," Puza said. "I mean, there is obviously some, but not to the degree that she is saying, and it doesn't really align with the data."

The mayor defended the city with data, saying in 2024, crime was down 9.7%, and in the third quarter of 2025, it was down another 6.1% compared to the same period in the previous year. He also said homelessness has decreased significantly in the city.

Day-to-day challenges for police include property crime and traffic tickets, Puza said. "There's not a whole lot going on in Culver City, as far as crime."

The mayor said he would like to correct Bondi with the facts, then invited her to visit Culver City, "We're home to TikTok, Pintrest, Apple Studios, Amazon Studios, Sony Studios, we have a world-class museum, the Wende Museum, we have an amazing bookstore, the Village Wells (Village Well Books & Coffee)…"

He said the success in the 5-square-mile city is not just about the number of corporations there are, but the sense of belonging in the community. "So we're very intentional about building an inclusive community, hosting cultural events, or just events where neighbors can get together and learn about one another," Puza said.

Kamlager-Dove issued the following statement on Feb. 12, the day after the hearing.

"I'm proud to represent Culver City—a safe, vibrant community in my district. That's why it was so disappointing to see Pam Bondi take a baseless swipe at our city instead of answering serious questions about why the DOJ removed critical data that helps keep Americans safe."

"Throughout yesterday's hearing, Pam Bondi came across as unstable. She refused to provide substantive answers to Republicans, was combative with Democrats, and ultimately disrespected our constituents by dodging the very questions we are elected to ask on their behalf. The American people deserve better."