After months of struggle, Malibu businesses look to Labor Day for relief

Labor Day typically signals the unofficial end of summer, but for businesses affected by the January wildfires, the holiday comes with mixed emotions.

Many in Malibu are hoping the long weekend will bring a much-needed boost after several tough months. The aftermath of the fires continues to impact the community, and recovery has been slow.

Still healing from the Palisades fire, Malibu is filled with businesses and residents trying to rebuild. At Malibu Village Bookstore—Malibu's only independent bookstore—staff are optimistic that Labor Day weekend will help turn things around.

"It has certainly slowed down since the fires and everything. PCH reopening has brought a lot of business in, but it is still not enough for us to really stay open so we're hoping for Labor Day to really bring in even more than usual," said Chris Easterson of the Malibu Village Bookstore.

In a gesture of solidarity, the Boys and Girls Club has canceled its annual Chili Cookoff, stating that holding the event just didn't feel right this year. They do, however, plan to bring it back next year.

PCH is fully open, with some areas slowed to about 25 miles per hour, but no lane closures remain. Roads previously shut down due to the fire are also accessible again.

Small businesses across the area are ready to welcome visitors, hoping people will come out, show support, and enjoy the holiday weekend.