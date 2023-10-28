Watch CBS News
Local News

Advisor to LA councilmember resigns after antisemitic remarks on social media

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A staff member for Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez has resigned after making insulting and antisemitic remarks on social media.

Josh Androsky, who was listed as a senior advisor to Soto-Martinez, made jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jewish comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

"The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible. With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the holocaust isn't just disgusting, it's dangerous," Soto-Martinez said.

"These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately."

Androsky's account on the social media platform, @ShutUpAndrosky, appeared to be deactivated Saturday.

Mayor Karen Bass also weighed in on the matter. "The anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments made today were reprehensible, disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family," Bass said in a statement released Friday.

"Especially now, City Hall must be a beacon of hope, not hate. I'm glad the staffer responsible has resigned."

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 10:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.