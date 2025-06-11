Adell homers and Angels sweep A's 6-5 despite Rooker's 2 homers

Jo Adell homered in a wild six-run sixth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame two homers by Brent Rooker to beat the Athletics 6-5 on Wednesday and sweep a three-game series.

Adell's 13th homer was his sixth in nine games.

His two-run shot capped a rally that saw Athletics starter JP Sears ejected after giving way to reliever Grant Holman (4-2) with one out. Holman walked Mike Trout on a 3-2 pitch he believed was a strike to load the bases. Holman hit Taylor Ward to bring in a run and Jorge Soler followed with a two-RBI single. That's when Sears was tossed after yelling animatedly from the dugout.

Osvaldo Bido relieved Holman and Travis d'Arnaud gave the Angels the lead with a sacrifice fly. Adell followed with homer.

Rooker's two-run homer in the seventh, his 15th this season, cut the Angels' lead to 6-5. He had four hits including a double. He scored three runs and drove in three.

Kyle Hendricks (4-6) went six innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits. Reid Detmers pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

The A's have lost 23 of 27 games.

The Athletics' Jacob Wilson, second in the majors with a .366 average, missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring.

Key moment

Soler's two-run groundball single somehow evaded the Athletics' diving middle infielders to tie the game and that's when Sears, in line for a win, boiled over.

Key stat

The Angels swept a home series for the first time since June 24-26, 2024. That also came against the A's.

Up next

Luis Severino (1-6, 4.77) will pitch for the Athletics against Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.18) on Friday. The Angels' Jack Kochanowicz (3-7, 5.61) will throw against Charlie Morton (2-7, 6.59) at Baltimore on Friday.