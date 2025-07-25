Additional victims sought of Long Beach high school coach arrested for sexual assault
Investigators are seeking additional victims of a high school coach and substitute staff member at a Long Beach high school who was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl last week.
Gabriel Vigil, 34, was arrested a little before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at his residence near Pacific Avenue and the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
They say that Vigil was under investigation since July 1, when a staff member at Cabrillo High School reported suspicion that a teenager was sexually assaulted off campus by a substitute staffer who was also working as a coach.
Vigil was booked on one count of statutory rape, one count of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes and one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.
Due to the nature of the crime, detectives believe that there may be additional victims. They ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (562) 570-7321.