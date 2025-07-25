Additional victims sought of Long Beach high school coach arrested for sexual assault

Investigators are seeking additional victims of a high school coach and substitute staff member at a Long Beach high school who was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl last week.

Gabriel Vigil, 34, was arrested a little before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at his residence near Pacific Avenue and the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Gabriel Vigil. Long Beach Police Department

They say that Vigil was under investigation since July 1, when a staff member at Cabrillo High School reported suspicion that a teenager was sexually assaulted off campus by a substitute staffer who was also working as a coach.

Vigil was booked on one count of statutory rape, one count of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes and one count of contacting a minor to commit a felony, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Due to the nature of the crime, detectives believe that there may be additional victims. They ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (562) 570-7321.