Actor Michael B. Jordan honored with star on Walk of Fame

Getty Images

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on Wednesday honoring Michael B. Jordan, two days before the release of "Creed III," in which Jordan reprises his role as heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed while making his debut as a director.

Jonathan Majors, who portrays Creed's opponent in the film, and Ryan Coogler, who directed 2015's "Creed" and received a "story by" credit for "Creed III," joined Jordan in speaking at the ceremony at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Funko Hollywood toy store.

The ceremony took place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The star is the 2,751st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Feb. 9, 1987 in Santa Ana, where he lived for the first two years of his life before moving with his family to Newark, New Jersey, Jordan made his acting debut in a 1999 episode of "The Sopranos." His first principal film role was in the 2001 sports drama/comedy "Hardball."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Michael B. Jordan attends the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Jordan was a cast member during the first season of the HBO drama "The Wire," which aired in 2002. He portrayed troubled teenager Reggie Montgomery on the ABC daytime drama "All My Children" from 2003-06, replacing Chadwick Boseman in the role, which brought Jordan a Soap Opera Digest Awards nomination in 2005 for favorite teen.

Jordan portrayed quarterback Vince Howard from 2009-11 on the critically acclaimed NBC high school football drama "Friday Night Lights." His other television credits include "Parenthood," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Lie to Me." Jordan rose to fame with his portrayal of Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department officer, in the 2013 biographical drama "Fruitvale Station," which was directed by Coogler.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Michael B. Jordan (C) and family attend the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Jordan was part of the cast of "Black Panther," which won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2019. He reprised his roles as N'Jadaka and Killmonger in its 2022 sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Jordan's other film credits include "Red Tails," "Fantastic Four," "Just Mercy," "Without Remorse" and "A Journal for Jordan."