Actor Keegan Allen allegedly robbed at gunpoint, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore"

Actor Keegan Allen posted an Instagram video Thursday night with a bloodied face, saying he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in a grocery store parking lot by two men who threatened to kill him for his watch.

"West Hollywood is not safe anymore," the "Pretty Little Liars" actor said in the video as he walked along in the Laurel Supply lot, asking someone, "Will you call the police?"

He said the men were wearing masks and took his watch. "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife, and then took off," Allen said in the video, which also played surveillance footage of the violent incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that around 9:05 p.m., deputies responded to the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in response to a robbery call.

The incident report mirrored what Allen said in the video, that two men dressed in black clothing approached the victim, demanding his watch and bracelet at gun and knifepoint.

"The suspects obtained the victim's watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead," LASD wrote in a statement.

Allen was medically evaluated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department at the scene but was not transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Hollywood Station detectives at (310) 855-8850.