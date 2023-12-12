Ace Hotel in DTLA to shut down next month

A popular hotel in downtown Los Angeles will close on January 31, 2024, the owners announced Tuesday.

The Ace Hotel on South Broadway will shut down after a decade in business. The owners of the building said a slow recovery from COVID of the downtown LA economy hurt the business.

At one point the hotel was called "a hipster's wonderland" in a review, but 10 years later other local business owners are not surprised it is folding.

"I saw it coming honestly," said Emiliano Romero, a restaurant manager in DTLA. "With what I see every day here, I'm not really surprised."

The company has also closed locations in Chicago, Pittsburg, and London over the last couple of years.

A statement from Ace Hotels said:

The owners of the building that houses Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, as well as The Theatre at Ace DTLA, have recently elected to convert the property to a limited-service, rooms-only operation, managed via a tech platform. The Theater, long a beacon for performance and cultural happenings, will be managed separately. With this shift comes the end of Ace's tenure: our last day in the building will be January 31, 2024.

We count ourselves fortunate to have made a home in Downtown Los Angeles for the past decade. And while the neighborhood has been slow to recover following Covid, it was remarkable to be a part of the exceptional revitalization the area experienced during those years. Our team, guests and partners imbued Ace DTLA and The Theatre with an irrepressible energy, and we're forever grateful. We'll always have love for Los Angeles and look forward to sharing what's on the horizon for the brand in the year to come.