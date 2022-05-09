Watch CBS News
About 2,000 union healthcare workers stage strike at Cedars-Sinai

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Healthcare workers part of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West staged a strike that began at 5 a.m. Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The strike is expected to last through 7 p.m. Friday.

According to the union workers, they are frustrated over what they call "unfair labor practices as well as employee and patient safety concerns, short-staffing and low wages." 

The union, which represents about 2,000 employees, has been bargaining with hospital management over a new labor contract since March 21 but contract negotiations have stalled.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center says the strike will not impact patients and it does not include nurses and doctors.

The hospital released a statement saying, "We respect the rights of SEIU-UHW members to take this step. The most effective way to reach a fair agreement, however, is for both parties to stay at the bargaining table and finish negotiations."

First published on May 9, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

