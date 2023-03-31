A Los Angeles sergeant was one of the 9 who were killed in KY army helicopter crash

The identities of nine 101st Airborne Division Soldiers that were killed in a Wednesday evening helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, KY have been released.

One of those who perished was Los Angeles Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27. The soldiers were participating in a planned training exercise at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Isaac John Gayo

Officials confirmed Thursday morning that nine U.S. Army service members were killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The helicopters were from Fort Campbell, an army installation on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, and they crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The name, age, and home of record for each of the nine Soldiers is listed below.

· Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

· Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

· Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

· Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

· Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

· Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

· Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

· Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

· Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come," said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. "Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers."

An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, AL is on site and currently conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.