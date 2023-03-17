Delivery Dilemma: Highland Park neighborhood overwhelmed with unwanted Uber Eats orders

Residents in Highland Park's Range View Avenue keep getting food delivered to their doors that they didn't order – and it's mostly McDonald's and Starbucks orders.

"We one got three different orders within five minutes," said resident William Neil. "Two from the same driver."

The Uber Eats deliveries that they didn't order — coffee drinks, sandwiches and pastries — have been mysteriously arriving, overwhelming residents with unwanted food, since late February. They say they come several times a day, at all hours – and it's a mystery where it's all coming from.

"We were all very confused," said resident Morgan Currier. "We thought it was a prank. But if it was a prank it was a very expensive one."

Mysterious Uber Eats orders have appeared on several residents' doorsteps since February. Morgan Currier

The deliveries have been in the names of other people. And the meals are paid for, sometimes even with a tip already taken care of. One resident has received 30 surprise deliveries.

"We're just floored," said resident Caroline Aguirre. "We've gotten eight or nine deliveries. I have no idea where it's coming from."

Several residents said that they have eaten some of the delivered food, but taken most of the unwanted goods to a nearby food bank and laborers.

An Uber spokesperson said the company is investigating the source of the unwanted orders, has "taken action" against several accounts and will monitor orders sent to the Range View Avenue area.

Currier said that since Tuesday the orders have arrived to the neighborhood less often.