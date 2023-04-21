A Granada Hills woman is arrested for fatal Sylmar hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 13750 block of Hubbard Street at about 12:50 a.m. Friday. KCAL News

A Granada Hills woman has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Sylmar last week, killing a man.

Mary Inez Mercado, 21, was booked for felony hit and run causing death and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the hit-and-run collision on the 13750 block of Hubbard Street around 12:50 a.m., April 21.

An unidentified man, about 40 years old, was transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Suspect information circulated, describing a woman in her early 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair, black eyes, and wearing black pajamas.

Mercado reportedly got out of the vehicle, then got back in and was last seen driving westbound on Hubbard Street. Valley Traffic Detectives reported they also Mercado's vehicle used in the crime.